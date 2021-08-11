We’ve known chef Victor Matthews and his various culinary endeavors for some time, and we’ve sampled spirits from his distillery thanks to local liquor stores.
His pedigree as a chef and being the descendant of moonshiners has resulted in Black Bear Distillery turning out some quality shine in the past. But on our visit, we want whiskey.
Black Bear offers a backwoods lemonade with choice of whiskey or shine for potency. We pick the wheat whiskey aged in Caribbean rum barrels, which imparts faint fruity notes to a light, tart, effervescent drink that’s pretty much summer in a glass. It’s not super sweet, either, which makes it go down even easier.
We’re less impressed by the Manhattan, which is made with Black Bear’s Irish-style whiskey. Even when made with a grain bill more akin to bourbon than traditional Irish, this is a delicate whiskey, and it doesn’t hold up well to the strong flavors of sweet vermouth and bitters.
They trample the subtleties of a spirit that, sampled straight, is a winner with its pot-still complexity and bourbon body.