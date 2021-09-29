Blackhat Distillery and The Public House Pub & Grill have joined forces at 3104 N. Nevada Ave., former home to Tap Traders, to open The Alexander (facebook.com/thepublichouseatthealexander).
Public House owner Matt McCartan says this expansion from his south location will feature the same food menu by chef Karl Stolle, and that his eatery has come out of COVID strong thanks to community support.
While this new location is offering wines and 30 beers on tap, it’s uniquely serving only Blackhat Distillery spirits, which include its top-shelf flagship rum, brandy and agave spirit, plus its “everyday” (more mid-price-point) Bluefish vodka, whiskey, gin, rum and agave labels. For now, mixers are commercial, but soon, look for Blackhat liqueurs and bitters lines to launch for complete in-house cocktails.
Blackhat will move its distillery on-site around the new year and keep its current taproom open for an undetermined transition period. President Joe Koscove, who befriended McCartan as a Public House patron, says Blackhat grew out of its current space more than a year ago, with distribution into 50 liquor stores and nearly as many bars and restaurants: “We’re expanding daily,” he says, noting the goal to grow out of state in two years.
Here, they’ll be able to produce 25,000 bottles a week, with room to grow. Both he and McCartan are excited about the location’s lengthy history as the Alexander Film Company, which included a massive aviation component and top-secret government training areas at one point. “It’s fascinating,” says Koscove. “We’re keeping the history alive.” He also owns Koscove Metal, so recycling will be done faithfully at the solar-powered site, where they’ll also employ a water recapture system to help cool their production still.