Antlers Park, just across Sierra Madre Street from the Old Depot Square, may not be the most high-traffic chunk of greenspace downtown, but there are usually a few people there. Not so when we make our visits to pick up food from Brakeman’s Burgers, the first of three new food concepts to open in the Old Depot. We find the park as dead as the parking lot of the historic train station. Blame the pandemic, like with everywhere else. So it goes.
Brakeman’s does offer contactless pickup for customers who order ahead, but we were curious what the building looks like inside since extensive renovations by the Ochs family. The western wall of the dining room has windows just about the whole length of it, providing a culturally mandatory view of Pikes Peak, except for when it doesn’t. Trains do still use those tracks out back, transporting coal, semi truck trailers and beautiful, vibrant graffiti tags, and it’s easy to watch them pass for those uninterested in seeing the bustle of the open kitchen behind the bar.
We visit twice, ordering two burgers, a chicken sandwich, a pizza, half a dozen chicken wings, a salad, and one alcoholic milkshake. The pizza and both burgers cost $14 each; the chicken sandwich and the milkshake, $12; the wings, $10; the salad, $7.
The Thai salad stands out, far and away the most memorable item. It’s a big portion of romaine, green papaya, tiny tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and roasted peanuts, with mint and cilantro adding herbaceous brightness before we dump on the side sweet chile vinaigrette. Those herbs add just the flavor the salad needs, and we’re happy that the dressing is a deep orange-red with strong pepper heat and flavor, not just sticky-sweet Mae Ploy-style sauce with a little vinegar.
If a restaurant has “burger” in the name, it leads to certain expectations, and in both burgers we order, one key expectation is not met: We can’t taste the damn beef. Those juicy 7-ounce beef patties have little flavor. Maybe paying the $7 extra to upgrade to Colorado wagyu beef helps, but the luxury of wagyu is the fat marbling in the meat itself; grinding defeats the purpose. Maybe sub in a vegan Impossible Burger patty and skip beef altogether.
Burger toppings, though, rate better. The Depot Burger’s stout-braised onions are buttery-sweet, and house spicy ketchup bears some real flavor, salted properly thanks to house-cured bacon that, unfortunately, imparts no smoke flavor. The Ballpark Burger comes with a halved hot Italian sausage that rates fine under sautéed peppers and onions, plus provolone, though the garlic aioli adds too much salt. Both come with irregularly shaved chunks of potato that, fried up, offer chip-like crunch as well as proper fry softness, something different that genuinely works.
The chicken sandwich, the Angry Bird, features a lovely piece of fried chicken breast, but while the buffalo sauce that coats it brings heat, it lacks both pepper and vinegar flavors, and the slice of blue cheese melted atop doesn’t add the needed creaminess of bleu dressing. It resembles a buffalo chicken sandwich in the way those burger patties resemble beef but lack a crucial element to actually be the thing itself, an uncanny thing.
As for the pizza, the Coal Train, it’s hard to beat pepperoni, sausage crumbles and mushrooms, and the sauce rates fine, but the crust lacks any structure, rise or crisp exterior. Korean barbecue wings taste predominantly of hoisin sauce and sesame oil — not very Korean, to our thinking, but a fine “Asian wing.” And they’re not very crisp, though the meat’s juicy. With the adult shake, it’s hard not to like a combo of whiskey, praline pecans and a hint of salted caramel, and the sea salt, bourbon and caramel milkshake indeed hits it.
So while we do enjoy the salad and a few sides and flourishes on display, we can’t fully justify some of Brakeman’s prices given the flavor fails where present. Burgers, pizzas and wings are everywhere in the Springs, so with a menu concept as safe as that, it takes excellence to stand out. Brakeman’s, meanwhile, is standing at the station, waiting for a train that may or may not be coming. So it goes.