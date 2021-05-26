Peak 31 at Union Station is a pretty competent breakfast diner on top of being a sports bar and live music venue. At least, that’s our impression after we GrubHub some breakfast for a late dinner.
The Mountain Man consists of two biscuits with gravy, two eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, a frozen patty-style hash brown and two pieces of sourdough wheat toast. Biscuits rate a touch dry but soft all the same, and the gravy has a nice savoriness, enough black pepper and some pretty decent sausage.
Eggs rate fine, though cooked beyond requested over easy. The bacon is crisp, but the sausage patties have a skosh more salt than we like. And as for mandatory Southwestern breakfast offerings, the smothered breakfast burrito comes with a choice of meat; we pick bacon over sausage or ham.
Inside, we can’t find menu-promised frijoles, but there’s plenty of neon orange nacho cheese, potato and egg, and while the green chile it’s smothered in is far from the most flavorful, it certainly adds a capsaicin kick. Nothing incredible, but not too shabby.