The Bitch is back! In the late ’90s, I had the privilege and delight of launching the Indy’s food section with Kathryn Eastburn. It’s funny how life goes around. Here I am, back where I started 20-some years ago. I’m excited to be here again, ready for new culinary adventures.
I love foods grilled and/or smoked. I call myself a barbecue un-snob. I love it no matter what part of the country (or planet) it comes from, and my appreciation isn’t tied to esoteric rules and folkways.
So I’m excited to visit Spark Beer + BBQ, the newest innovation at Bristol Brewing Company/Ivywild School. Spark operates inside a refurbished shipping container set at the front of the building, just outside the brewery. There’s plenty of space to enjoy your ’que and brew in the sun, or in the shaded downstairs taproom. Evan and Tarah Wagstaff, here from Alabama (via work in Yellowstone National Park), serve up an easy barbecue selection that will smack you right in the tastebuds.
Starting with the meats: You can get smoked brisket, pulled pork and chicken, plus spare ribs in sets of three, half rack or full rack. That’s the framework. Let me flesh out the details, pun intended: I believe the meat has to stand on its own, no matter how delicious the sauces might be. All the meats here get the same red rub based on chile powder, brown sugar, kosher salt and spices. Mildly spicy with a touch of sweetness, it tastes very balanced. The brisket rub has coffee added, helping yield a lovely, rosy smoke ring around the exterior of the slices, which hold good, beefy flavor and a nice chew; it’s perfectly done, not overcooked. The pulled pork is simply amazeballs: big flavorful chunks with a well-established bark, not stringy at all. The spare ribs are in that perfectly cooked zone, where the meat holds tenderness but requires a little pull to get it off the bone.
The one outlier: the chicken. While perfectly cooked, it lacks the sass of the other meats. The smoke flavor is less pronounced. I learned from Evan that if the chicken skin wilts while it’s being held, they remove it rather than serve it flabby. (Good call.) While a good foil for the sauces, it just doesn’t dazzle on its own.
You can get the brisket, pulled pork or pulled chicken on a sandwich, with buns made specially for them by Delicias Bakery, using Bristol’s spent grains. They were momentarily out of sandwich buns, but did have chewy hoagie rolls from Delicias for the beer brats; yes, they have brats, too. They are Polish hot links from Denver’s Polidori and have a nice tingle right from the start. The Wagstaffs simmer them in Laughing Lab beer, then smother them with caramelized onions that contain more Laughing Lab and chopped bacon. These onions would make anything taste good, but on top of these brats, it’s summer on a bun.
The couple makes it a point to source their meat as locally as possible, walking the fine line between quality and pricing. They want the highest-quality product they can afford to serve, they say. If the chicken doesn’t come from Colorado, Evan says, it comes from the next state over. The navel (or belly) for their sumptuous beef bacon — a rarely seen and welcome treat — comes from Ranch Foods Direct.
Some of Spark’s sides are phenomenal. Like the coleslaw. I’m a huge fan of all kinds of cabbage salads, and this one held a mystery ingredient that stumped me. Evan spills the secrets: Mixed with the cabbage and carrot is shredded kohlrabi. (Brilliant, and I can’t wait to try this trick at home.) The dressing combines their Alabama white sauce with a homemade jalapeño sauce. Stellar on its own, the slaw begs to top a pulled pork sandwich. The hushpuppies are competent, if small, and need a bit of onion or seasoning to really set them apart. The Borracho Beans are velvety, seasoned with bacon and a bit of sweetness. The German potato salad rates fantastic. Three colors of potatoes are cooked and chunked, then flash-fried to warm them before combining with the warm dressing. It combines Dijon and whole-grain mustards, cider vinegar and a touch of brown sugar with lots and lots of bacon. If we’re ever sharing a plate, I guarantee I will fight you for the last bite. They’re also making their own pickles, and even their bread-and-butter have a little zip, while the dills are divine.
Spark also features four house-made sauces. The smoky, earthy, tangy Red gets its backbone from Bloody Mary mix. The Gold is yellow-mustard based, using a sofrito of smoked jalapeños, onions and garlic. The Alabama White proves distinctively tangy for a mayo-based sauce, with hints of green Tabasco and horseradish. The classic remoulade gets a Southwestern twist from red New Mexico chiles. We like them each in their own way, sampling through them with the different meats. A favorite: the Red with fatty pulled pork.
While Bristol Brewing owns Spark Beer + BBQ, the Wagstaffs created all the recipes. They said they found the entire crew at Bristol to be incredibly welcoming and supportive, especially when it came to sampling and giving feedback. While connecting Tarah and Evan Wagstaff to Mike and Amanda Bristol was a bit of kismet, the food succeeds because of the talent, dedication and enthusiasm of its creators. As Mike Bristol says, “Our goal was to find someone who was as passionate about BBQ as I am about beer.”