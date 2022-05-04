I’m on a quick overnight getaway to Buena Vista for a needed mental health break, intent on not working. All that’s going according to plan as we hit Buena Vista Roastery for morning coffees and a micro vacation pastry treat (that I normally wouldn’t eat when being all healthy at home). Lavender latte — yum. Dirty chai — excellent. Frosted scone — hello sugar, my old friend. Really, I’m not taking work notes, these are effortless impressions. But then I spy it: a retail bag of BV Roastery-roasted Nicaraguan beans aged in Deerhammer Distillery whiskey oak barrels. Dammit, I can’t unsee it. This I must have, and of course, write about. I’m hopeless.
But hey — at least the work comes later, with home experimentation. I’ve had several other bourbon or whiskey barrel-aged coffees in the past, observing varying degrees of success in terms of booze follow-through. The best: You’d almost think a thimble of liquor had been added. The most lame: Yeah, no hooch hints present. I’d say this one falls around top-middle, as I initially reach to discern the spirit, definitely tasting more of the barrel it rode in on. The aroma out of the bag and from fresh grind smells pungently musky and earthy, more like a dark roast, though it’s actually a nice medium roast. I try both a pourover and a French press, the former resulting in a better cup for nerdy tasting notes. The coffee sips faintly nutty up front and boldly toasty, quickly smoothing out over the tongue with a soft, lean texture and the bright acidity that’s typical of Nicaraguan beans. It’s in the long-lingering, difficult-to-fully-articulate finish where the flavor gets really interesting, though, hitting a protracted note of oak influence melding with bittersweet chocolate (another characteristic of beans of this origin), and yes, if you stretch, you can imagine having sipped whiskey several minutes ago. I don’t get the apple or vanilla characteristics listed on the bag, and I discover that a touch of half-and-half adds welcome richness and actually assists in detecting some of the barrel-age flavors, essentially opening up the drink a bit and balancing the acidity.
I was warned at purchase by an employee that she doesn’t recommend this coffee first thing in the morning, that she finds it a bit strong and harsh on the stomach. But, much like my botched plan not to work, I screw this up too and make a cup right off an intermittent fast window of around 14 hours. Smack! That’s a good, heady caffeine buzz, a little on the anxious side, but thankfully my tummy takes it just fine. Anyway, I’m told this collaboration with Deerhammer (my favorite BV destination) happens periodically and tends to sell out quickly. My 16-ounce bag runs me $17.25 here, though I spy it for several dollars less later in Deerhammer’s taproom, just a half-block away. So if all this sounds like your speed, don’t delay when you see it for sale; like the fading flavors of a coffee and/or whiskey sip, it’s a limited experience.