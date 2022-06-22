The first thing I notice when I walk into Buns and Bubbles is the tree.
The right half of the shop, filled with comfy chairs and couches perfect for relaxing, houses a ceiling-high (fake) tree with cascades of pink flowers. The unexpected effect enchants. This would be a wonderful place for a date.
Owners Sarah Phillips and Halina Le actually ordered the tree well before opening the restaurant. They wanted it to be a focal point, a warm and welcoming place for people to sit. They succeeded. Both raised by traditional Vietnamese parents, Phillips and Le wanted to combine the cuisine they grew up loving with dishes that would be more appealing to the typical American palate. To that end, they rely on family recipes, making every sauce, marinade and dish on the premises. Nothing pre-made. No culinary style out of bounds.
Drinks abound: milk teas, refreshers, slushes, smoothies and coffee, plus fountain drinks. I’m all in for tea, any time, anywhere, especially once I learn they base it on almond milk and non-dairy creamer. I opt for the popular House Special, a blend of roasted black teas. If you like the intensity of a strong, tannic black tea, this will be right up your alley. Organic sugar nicely tempers the bold tea flavor. The rose tea holds a subtle floral note carried by the creaminess, allowing the tea flavor to shine.
Still in tea mode, I try two refreshers based on jasmine tea. The Sunset pairs passionfruit with guava. The tea tames the fruity sweetness a bit, but it remains quite sweet. The Evergreen combines kiwi and lychee, a more bright and floral pairing that still hits the sweet tooth.
Detailing the drink menu requires talking about boba. Boba “pearls” are tapioca balls, roughly pea-sized, with a chewy texture. My (limited) research confirmed my suspicions: You either love them or you hate them. If you love them, great news! You can get honey, crystal or popping boba in any of your drinks. The popping ones are like tiny sweet water balloons, with a thin skin that “pops” in your mouth. If you don’t like the boba, great news! Order your drink without them.
Sarcasm aside, the drink menu doesn’t distract from the food. Spring rolls first catch my eye because I see a new-to-me filling option: beef wrapped with grape leaves. Traditional Vietnamese recipes use betel leaves or la lot leaves. Grape leaves are more easily accessible in the U.S., and the result proves delicious. Ground beef joins minced garlic and onion, formed into small logs, rolled in grape leaves and fried. For the spring rolls, these tasty packets are combined with cilantro, mint, slender cucumber spears, rice noodles and lettuce, then wrapped in thin, chewy rice paper. They’re delicious and refreshing, served with a smooth, thin peanut sauce.
The Vietnamese egg rolls have a shatteringly crisp exterior around a juicy filling redolent with ground pork, combined with finely shredded cabbage and carrot for crunch, plus soft and chewy fine-rice noodles. The wings are a bargain for this town (eight for $11) and the Vietnamese are fantastic, like sesame chicken but more savory (hello, fish sauce), less cloying, coated with sesame seeds.
Bao buns are traditionally Chinese, not Vietnamese. But I don’t argue with puffy, fluffy, mildly sweet rolls based on a yeast dough, with the addition of a little sugar, milk, oil and baking powder. Think “sandwich in a cloud.” On my first visit, the staff tells me the pulled pork is the most popular, so I go for it. My mistake. While competently cooked and meltingly tender, the pork doesn’t have any of the smoke I associate with pulled pork, nor did it have much sauce. The slaw on top swims in a thick, sweet dressing that I don’t care for. The flavor is sweet on sweet — the texture soft on soft. Next visit I order grilled chicken. The grilled meat has a touch of soy from the marinade, and rests on pickled carrot, cilantro and fresh cucumber. This more traditional version shows brighter, more flavorful and more interesting.
I believe there’s no better comfort food than a noodle bowl. Lettuce mingles with fresh cilantro and basil in the bottom of the bowl, topped with a swirl of chewy, skinny rice noodles. Lightly pickled carrot and daikon radish, sliced scallions and crushed peanuts layer on top of your protein. I (always) choose the combination bowl, because you get to sample the grilled beef, pork and chicken along with one of those crispy egg rolls. The dressing here goes light on the fish sauce, with just enough to give the dressing depth and tang.
Choosing a sandwich makes for a difficult decision. I first try Korean bulgogi, which is fantastic. The marinade leaves the meat with a rich salty flavor from the soy sauce balanced with a touch of sweetness. The very thinly sliced beef gets grilled with carrot, onion and green onion, then piled on a chewy bun. I next choose the Vietnamese BBQ pork. The char siu pork gains its distinctive flavor from a marinade with five-spice powder, soy and hoisin sauces, and rice wine or sherry. Tender slices are layered with fresh cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, and a handful of fresh cilantro. I expect a crusty French bread like a traditional Banh Mi, but the bread, while delicious, is softer and chewier. (I’ve since learned: Ask for it crispy.) What I haven’t yet tried is the unique Banh Mi Pho Dip, where brisket pairs with traditional pho ingredients on the sandwich, and joins a cup of pho broth on the side for dipping.
Though it’s that beautiful tree that first grabs my attention entering Buns and Bubbles, it’s alluring dishes like that — fresh, borderless food — that will keep me coming back.