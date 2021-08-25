Halina Le and her husband/business partner, Bao Le, have built something pretty cool with Buns & Bubbles. It specializes in banh mi, Momofuku-style taco-like bao buns and boba drinks.
Across from a beautiful fake cherry tree covered with pink blossoms, we start with bo bia spring rolls, sold as a pair and filled with scrambled egg, Chinese sausage slices, lettuce and carrot. Sweet-savory Chinese sausage gets overwhelmed by a thin but delicious peanut sauce, but thanks to tender scrambled eggs, we’d eat these at breakfast or lunch.
We also try Vietnamese BBQ pork bao, which come full of savory spiced pork slices — bright red edges included, naturally — spiked with pickled carrot shreds, a spear of cucumber and cilantro, making a nice, fresh bite. They’re also available in soft taco shells, just as most (but not all) sandwiches can be ordered as wraps.
We order the one sandwich that can’t be a wrap: the brilliant pho dip. Given that Vietnamese bread and sandwiches come from the not-quite-century of French colonial rule, filling a bun with brisket, pho veggies and a smear of hoisin makes perfect sense, and dipping it in pho broth brings everything to life.
Thai green tea sips sound with honey boba, and the Rose Garden refresher, a rose- and lychee-spiked Jasmine green tea sips dry, floral, complex and appropriately refreshing when we order it at half sweetness with herbal jelly.