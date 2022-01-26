Six years ago something rather miraculous happened: A vegan dive bar opened its doors in Colorado Springs. The idea was simple: Create an environmentally friendly bar and serve food that happens to be vegan. It worked, and The Burrowing Owl has been busy ever since. Co-founders and owners Cody Rilo and Tyler Schiedel have been on the hunt for another food and drink opportunity to create a community vibe that just happens to eschew animals. After eyeing the iconic Mildred’s Cafe — a ’50s-style joint nestled in Cascade at the base of Pikes Peak — for many years, they took the leap, purchased the old eatery and began renovations last year.
On deck: Vegan diner food — breakfast skillets, pancakes, burgers, meatloaf sammies, fried chick’n — and the canned beer, craft cocktails and boxed wine we’ve come to expect from the Owl, plus milkshakes and coffee. Though the space is small inside, they have big exterior plans to connect the food and space with the beauty of Cascade and the mountain. Expect to see a vibrant beer garden, outdoor spaces to enjoy plant-based fare, and, if all goes well, grab-and-go meals and vegan vending machine goodies for folks who want to power their Pikes Peak adventures with plants.
Fern’s Diner + Drinkery will be an homage to their sassy French Bulldog who they rescued from a puppy mill. “She was my sidekick, my biggest fan and I was hers,” Rilo says. “We dreamed of opening a vegan diner with Fern’s face as our logo. Imagine a frisky old gray-faced Frenchie greeting you!”
You’ll also be welcomed with another Burrowing Owl element. “Just like with the Owl, we’ll have no TVs and will encourage you to set your tech devices aside,” said Scheidel. “We desire human interaction,” he explained, which is right in line with the community feel created at Owl and the small community of Cascade. Rilo and Scheidel are hopeful for a March opening, but concede that later spring may be more likely as they await the liquor license, continue interior renovations and design the outdoor space of their dreams. The small town, plant-based joint — only 8 minutes from Manitou Springs, 12 minutes from Woodland Park and 15 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs — is sure to fill a vegan void, and is surely worth the wait.
