Colorado Springs now has a weekly CHOW meeting from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wild Goose Meeting House. CHOW (chowco.org), launched in 2018, stands for Culinary Hospitality Outreach and Wellness. Free gatherings are for past and present food-and-drink industry workers, to include peripheral roles such as growers, purveyors and even journalists. Each meeting has a peer-support professional available. “If a person’s in crisis, they know where to direct them,” says CHOW Executive Director Erin Boyle, a 20-plus-year industry veteran.
“We are a peer discussion group,” she explains, noting CHOW also facilitates free mental health and recovery training and limited pro bono therapy through an agency partner. “The idea is that [industry people] come in knowing the basic background experience — we all know the job is hard — but they can come in and say, ‘Today was hard, here’s why.’” CHOW operates thanks to individual donors and federal grant money. “We need to eliminate as many barriers as we can,” Boyle says. “So we make it free, with virtual meetings too for folks living in rural places.” (One is all-women, another in Spanish, and two are general, open to folks nationwide.)
Longtime fine dining chef Jasmin Parks-Papadopoulos, most recently with the Radisson Hotel, acts as our local meeting host. “The pandemic burned me out,” she says, reflecting that she’d become “toxic in my work environment.” She vowed to make amends, which included contacting CHOW. She’s since left the line and started her own life-coaching business. She views the Springs’ culinary scene as “on the rise,” and believes resources for industry people should keep pace with growth and cultural development. “There will be a demand,” she says.