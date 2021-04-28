At one point, the only alcohol that could be found at 221 Perry St. was communion wine. But now, food hall Ecclesia Market rules the roost, and on its topmost floor, the lounge Sinners & Saints serves craft cocktail goodness, as well as a selection of beer and wine, with many CO-made offerings available. We try two cocktails.
The Beekeeper is a simple variation on the Prohibition-era Bee’s Knees, built on Hendrick’s gin and mezcal, which are mixed with lemon juice, honey and a lemon twist to finish. We’ve never had a gin and mezcal drink before, and the smoky notes of the mezcal work well with the mild honey notes and bright lemon.
That gin, though, doesn’t play a huge role in and of itself, but it’s a good drink overall. Also leaning on honey, The Hawthorne starts with Lyons-based Spirit Hound Distillers’ honey single malt whiskey, produced in collaboration with Berthoud-based Bee Squared Apiaries.
It’s met with Leopold Brothers’ Three Pins alpine liqueur, lemon juice, honey syrup and port. The nutty, fruity complexities of the port lead on flavor, before merging with smooth whiskey notes to form a rich base for the complexities of the alpine liqueur and honey to dance upon.