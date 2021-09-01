The original Cuba Cuba started on Denver’s Delaware Street in 2001, and this Castle Rock spot marks the Cuban-operated, woman-owned business’ sixth area location, opening in 2019.
We love the space, with its super-stylish interior with fabulous tile flooring, floral wallpaper, murals, faux jungle plant adornments and a hip sense of swagger. We aren’t planning on 11 a.m. cocktails, but then a Havana Club Añejo Rum boozy café con leche (with Café Bustelo coffee, of course)happens, as does a Cuban Screwdriver with same said rum and OJ.
They’re perfect brunch-style drinks, respectively citrus- and creamy-sweet. Our Cubano sandwich proves textbook delightful, on bread shipped from Miami and baked on site, oily on the bottom from fatty goodness bleeding from the divine, daily-house-roasted pork; the ham, Swiss, mustard and pickles all playing their necessary parts.
One twist on the classic: an included side dip of habanero aioli that tastes awesome in concert with the pork, adding more richness and heat. It’s also great on the lechon asado: the same kick-ass, tender, slow-roasted pork shoulder heaped high with seared onions and garnished with scallions and zesty garlic mojo sauce, with sides of white rice and black beans.
A fresh squeeze of lime sets it off and we’re damn happy with this porky, rum-laced refuge.