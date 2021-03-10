This Springs location of the growing Dog Haus chain opened in April 2017, featuring the brand’s entertaining mix of burgers, sausages and hot dogs (with a hormone- and antibiotic-free meat guarantee), and there’s also plant-based options.
The spot’s been on my mind since last summer, when I spent a couple weeks cooking on a TV set with Dog Haus culinary director/wurstmacher Adam Gertler (who, let it be known, is a freakish barbecue wizard).
I text with him while I’m in-house, enjoying a big delicious mug of throat-biting Green Chile Lager courtesy of Pueblo’s Walter’s Beer. I ask about the Mr. Miyagi quarterly dog special ($6.99; through March 31), part of Dog Haus’ Chef Collaboration Series, in which guest chefs rotate through, with $1 of each sale benefiting No Kid Hungry.
Its creator is Sam the Cooking Guy, a YouTube star, and the all-beef dog leans Asian-influenced with teriyaki sauce, tempura crumbles and wasabi furikake joining caramelized onions with a smear of mayo on a grilled King’s Hawaiian roll. The onions’ sweetness plays with the bun’s prevailing sugariness while the dog’s flavor manages to hold its own against the garnishes, which add nice textural crunch and the subtle pop of umami. Nothing not to like here.