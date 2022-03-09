Two Downtown spots recently brought on new head chefs: TILL Neighborhood Bistro & Bar (616 S. Tejon St., tillsouth.com) and Cerberus Brewing (702 W. Colorado Ave., cerberusbrewingco.com).
At TILL — where not long ago Hunter Huffman came aboard as corporate executive chef across all of parent company Altitude Hospitality — Brian Meiler continues to update his inaugural menus, coming from a background in Denver, including as executive chef tournant for James Beard Award-winning chef Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja, Ultreia, etc.).
At a media tasting, I try rich, fried gougères (pâte à choux cheese puffs) and a lovely chorizo-white wine cream mussels appetizer among new items, plus housemade fine fontina agnolotti pasta with butternut squash purée and roasted tomatoes and mushrooms. At Cerberus — where Troy Johnson took over as head brewer back in October, coming from Bristol Brewing, Phantom Canyon and Red Leg over the last 14 years — there’s incoming chef de cuisine Juwanza Thomas, who formerly worked in Austin, Texas, then at Bon Appétit at Colorado College.
I met up with the Arkansas native for a sampling of his delightful Memphis-style ribs special (a preview of a forthcoming “barbecue tour” he’s planning for summer at Cerberus) and a trio of new chicken wing flavors, all interesting and delicious in their own unique ways: pineapple-habanero (with pickled mango salsa); truffle sukiyaki (with soy, mirin, whipped brisket fat, truffle oil and candied bacon crumble garnish); and the tobacco onion-garnished Smokey BeerBQ (made currently with house hemp-mushroom brown ale and schwarzbier, plus molasses and tomato sauce, also Memphis-style).