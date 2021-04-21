Chaang Thai celebrated its seventh anniversary at 7525 N. Academy Blvd. on April 14, but owner Suwanna Meyer hit another milestone on March 23, when she opened Elephant Thai at 3408 N. Academy Blvd. That location was formerly Saigon Springs, which she purchased two years ago and continued to run as a Vietnamese spot until deciding to rebrand it as a Thai eatery. She kept only the popular pho portion of the menu around because “it’s really popular and their recipes are top-notch,” she says.
Chaang Thai fared well with takeout and delivery during the pandemic, Meyer says, thanking her customers for the loyal support. Its whole menu has come over to the new sister outfit, but Meyer has added authentic Thai street food items to the menu. One dish, rice noodles with crab curry, she believes to be exclusively serving in town (just like her pork belly with dipping sauces at Chaang Thai). Another, ginger-rich Hainan chicken and rice (Chinese in origin, also highly popular in Singapore and Malaysia), is only at one other Thai place she knows of. Both menus still feature gluten-free and vegan options.
Despite only a 10-minute drive between locations, Meyer says she can better serve fans from the south end of town and attract new people in that area, as well as people from the Powers Boulevard corridor, less than 10 minutes east.