If it brands and packages like a chain and shows up on four wheels at a local brewery now and again, then as much as it looks like a food truck, it’s actually a chain.
Love Restaurant Group, which owns several Burger Kings in the state, signed a contract to open 30 locations of this Arkansas-based franchise across Colorado and Utah over the next 10 years, and apparently, that includes the first Slim Chickens food truck. As we wonder what corporate fingers in the otherwise low-budget, easier-entry food truck realm mean, we dig into a tender mac bowl meal.
The chopped chicken tenders dry out and suffer in this dish, and there’s not much pop to their seasoning, though it’s appropriately salted. However, the mac itself is bomb dot com, bearing a sticky, creamy sauce that hits with an absolutely massive amount of cheddar flavor. The chicken strips on a cayenne ranch chicken sandwich hold moisture better than their chopped counterparts, so that’s fine, but there’s a lack of cayenne pepper flavor and heat in the sandwich. It’s not very flavorful at all, really, though the pickles are nice enough.