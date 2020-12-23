For some Anglophiles, posh types and fans of certain reality TV cooking shows, the British Pantry’s temporary closure of its tea room seems like it will kill their maybe-tradition, maybe-just-interest in a Christmas high tea ($22.99). But fear not! The little import boutique offers a modified Christmas tea to-go, and at a slight discount since no tea’s included.
No guff; we have our own, and the store sells PG Tips tea bags for those who insist on the real deal. We start with finger sandwiches — egg salad with a hint of tanginess on wheat bread, and cucumber and cream cheese on white, both simple and creamy. Next, the chicken salad with cranberries and celery comes on a crisp, buttery croissant, light and texturally interesting. The sausage roll’s a winner, though it’s hard to argue with beautifully layered puff pastry wrapped around a mild, sage-forward pork sausage.
Cranberry-orange scones stand out more than plain, no surprise, but they’re both soft and especially lovely with decadent clotted cream. For sweets, there’s a cube of cheesecake (ours has chocolate chips and tastes exactly like cookie dough) and a delightful butter pecan snowball cookie that crumbles and a commercially made biscuit. Lots to try, but this tea is sorely lacking without company, so plan around that.