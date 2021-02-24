Ciao Down Food Truck plans to launch during the first week of March with Italian-American cuisine, says owner Francine Vonfeldt, who counts decades in the food and drink industry in various roles, from bartending to management. “It’s really Americanized versions of things I like to cook,” she says, noting her upbringing in Queens, New York, and her mother’s in Naples, Italy. “Some are family recipes, some I cook at home and have adapted.”
Vonfeldt plans to launch with a somewhat basic deli-style, hot-sandwich menu by design, with items like chicken cutlets, eggplant, meatball or chicken Parmigiana, plus ravioli or pasta salad sides, and two homemade desserts: from-scratch cannoli and Zeppole Alla Ricotta (“donut holes”). “My main staple is my marinara sauce,” she says, noting San Marzano tomatoes. “My mom would kill me about the way I’m doing my eggplant (breaded), because it’s not the way she does it.”
Down the road, she plans to introduce more Naples-inspired entrées, like Braciole, balsamic-glazed pork and broccoli rabe and Italian sausage over orecchiette pasta.