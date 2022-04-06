Husband and wife Paul and Malorie Korney rebranded the Eastside location of their sports bar Cleats (whose original location still operates on Delmonico Drive) as a retro arcade bar called The Control Room.
The transformation had already begun pre-COVID, with Facebook posts referring to it as “The Control Room @ Cleats East” as far back as 2019. But an employee tells me that due to restrictive health requirements around serving food and having tactile video games, they were unable to open for a year and a half. Finally, in September 2021, the Korneys relaunched the fully renovated space that offers typical bar fare, craft cocktails and just about every retro video game in my memory.
Early on a Friday evening, we find the place packed with children, their parents and adults acting like children. (The space does turn 21-and-up after 8 p.m.) We order a round of cocktails, which come premixed on tap or frozen from a slushie machine. The cherry smash drinks sweet and whiskey-forward with Dr Pepper, cherry Jim Beam and Grenadine. Per the bartender’s suggestion, we also try a strawberry swirl frozen margarita. The lime-forward slush goes down more tart than sweet, and comes with a brain freeze. Both drinks remind me of something you’d get from Sonic Drive-In (if they had a bar) and for me, that’s exactly the right drink for a stimulating arcade. If sugary cocktails are not your thing, there’s also wine, beer and seltzers.
Moving to food, we try the jalapeño popper wontons. A simple twist on the Chinese take-out classic adds cheddar cheese and chopped jalapeños to the cream cheese. A perfectly fried wrapper crunches around the subtly spicy filling, making for a surprisingly unique bite in the world of fried bar-food apps. The menu claims a signature pizza crust and we try it through the Robot Chicken pizza. The take on barbecue chicken pizza rates fine, with a generic bbq sauce, onions and slightly dry chicken breast, but the well-seasoned crust chews nice and garlicky — so nice that I find myself picking apart our leftover slices at meal’s end for a few more tastes of crust. We also try the buffalo chicken mac and cheese. It arrives with a drench of buffalo sauce on top of the baked dish. Again, the chicken breast chews a bit dry, but the texture from salty nibs of bacon and springy cavatappi noodles save the day. The cheesy sauce doesn’t overwhelm with too much richness; I’d pass on the chicken and gladly eat a bowl of just the mac.
Before we leave, we exchange bucks for quarters and navigate through the arcade. It’s still the 7 o’clock hour, so groups of kids huddle around machines and even start a conga line through the rows of vintage games. Yes, it’s loud and chaotic, but such is the energy of an arcade. Overall, The Control Room finds a good balance in being family-friendly and a fun hangout for the 21-plus crowd while offering more elevated food and drinks than your standard snack bar. — LL