Miguel’s original location has been open 14 years on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. This expansion (with a spacious southeast-facing patio unfortunately overlooking the highway and Martin Drake) opened 10 months ago, according to a friendly employee named Arturo. I learn he’s from Guadalajara as we’re talking tequilas at the bar while I await my to-go order. We agree on both preferring a neat top-shelf tequila pour vs. a margarita, and he talks me into an $11 Don Julio añejo.
I’m glad he did once I sip it back home, finding a complex vegetal nose, smooth heat on the tip of the tongue and a lingering fadeout to faint oak-influenced vanilla-toffee notes. It pairs spectacularly with my $13 Tamale Yucateco plate, a beautifully presented construction even in a foil to-go container. Earth and herbal notes come from a banana-leaf wrap that cooks with the pork, and here acts as a base layer under a creamy black bean purée. Then comes a burrito-sized masa construct filled with a vein of both Asadero cheese (not quite melted enough but easy to rewarm) and poblano pepper bits.
Atop rests garnishing queso fresco crumbles, pink pickled red onions and a thick pile of citrus-tenderized, flavorful-but-not-spicy cochinita pibil (here described as “Yucatan-style carnitas” and almost always a treat when made right, despite not being traditionally cooked in the ground). My sole complaint is the masa at this thickness dries out the mouth, so I take tiny sips of tequila with bites.