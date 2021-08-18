We catch The Meltdown outside the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum during Food Truck Tuesday and we’re admittedly overdue, as owner Edward Fregoso has been operating it since 2019.
He sells a mix of mass-market Bomb Pops and the like, snow cones, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, customized soda drinks, scoops by the cone and pints to-go. Oh, and the all-important iced coffee, this day a STōK-brand “not too sweet,” black-label cold brew that is smooth and rich and perfectly enjoyable all creamed out in a 24-ounce cup for $5.
Fregoso says he usually makes his own cold brew and also a few of the “simpler” ice cream flavors like the vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, when time allows. But he says he’s been jamming solo with few breaks (the story of many in the post-pandemic industry) so he’s mostly buying commercial ice creams to vend — which doesn’t so much make this a craft truck as a convenience truck.
Still, he buys decent product, so we aren’t unhappy with our scoop of $5 coffee ice cream in an interesting, bright purple lavender cone.
It proves more aspirational, achieving the hue surely by food colorings and not tasting much like the real flower (which I grow at home, dry and make everything from waffles to simple syrups to kombucha and ice cream with). But I’ll award it points for being different, and timely, as I enjoyed it during PrideFest last month.