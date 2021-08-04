Ask what type of place Pour House is and by way of answer you might be directed to owner Kenny Paul’s recent GoFundMe to supply free lunch for kids out of his coffee shop and roastery (All Good Things Coffee Roasters).
In 2011, Paul took over the business, founded in 1996, and around a year and a half ago he relocated a block up Main Street to this wide space, which also hosts Vagabundos Apparel & Co. (a hipster men’s boutique), all as part of something now called The Florence Collective shared space.
We nab a macchiato to try a pure expression of their flagship Chupacabra espresso, a kitchen-sink blend of Mexican, Brazilian, Guatemalan, Colombian and Ethiopian beans that serves up a complex flavor bundle that’s subtly earthy, floral and faintly citrusy. Its pungency when only “marked” by a touch of cream pairs beautifully with a very primo (as in $7 for 1.8-ounce), organic bourbon cask-aged, unroasted, Tanzanian 82-percent dark chocolate bar from Brooklyn-based Raaka.
I go down a rabbit hole of info on their website later to brush up on cacao fermentation, what it means to be unroasted, how they document “transparent,” and how for this bar they age nibs in used bourbon barrels so the cacao butter absorbs oaky notes that enhance the finished product’s bitter acidity and modest sugar content. It’s phenomenal chocolate for a pricey treat, well curated to match this stylish space.