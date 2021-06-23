We don’t want to like this 20-plus-year-old, Tallahassee-born chain. It’s another smoothie shop serving kinda-trendy health food. But sometimes a person just wants a fruity smoothie and a wrap, and dammit, they meet that need affordably.
Before we dive into trademarked smoothie names, the Caribbean jerk chicken wrap is about as Caribbean as a white Boulderite playing Bob Marley on an acoustic guitar, with limited flavor notes of the spices that make jerk marinade so damn tasty.
Still, there’s a pleasant mild-medium heat, the black beans give it more substance and roasted pineapple salsa keeps it fresh for an overall pretty darn good wrap. For drinks, we avoid the most overt corporate kitsch — spare us from “Blimey Limey” please — and find the Mango Magic’s mix of mango, pineapple and nonfat yogurt true to fruit and creamy, its acidity balanced and the mango out in front of the pineapple.
The Avocolada’s healthy mix of avocado, pineapple, spinach, kale, coconut and lime rates odd but solid. Coconut leads, surprisingly, but the flavor’s pretty mellow overall, like a subdued Piña Colada that’s more creamy than aggressively avocado-addled.