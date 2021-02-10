Though Copycat’s name signifies mimicry, proprietor John Lloyd (with an assist from his wife Aubrey) has come up with something original with his self-built food truck. Each service, he focuses on a single concept with a few variations, soliciting votes on Copycat’s social media channels for upcoming themes. Once picked, he’ll research recipes then put his own spin on them.
Though he’s been in the construction industry for the last couple decades, he did part of a culinary apprenticeship at The Broadmoor in the late ’90s, he says. Now he’s getting back to his passion.
He makes everything from scratch, for instance the soft Turkish flatbread for our Mediterranean tacos and accompanying tzatziki and tomato-chile sauces, both vibrant. We pick one chicken, one beef, missing a vegetarian option, and immediately notice a pervading, parsley-punctuated freshness to everything.
Cucumber and red onion give crunch and respective snap and bite, and seasonings on the ground beef and chopped juicy chicken are minimal but flavorful enough — a pinch of salt roundly would be welcome for my tastes. Bright yellow, side turmeric rice tastes nicely laced with the almighty anti-inflammatory ingredient.