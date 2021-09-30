The Downtown Partnership launched a new initiative to support its core eateries and drink houses, with proceeds from $10 digital pass sales to benefit scholarships for local students pursuing careers in the culinary arts.
The Culinary Insider pass unlocks secret menu items essentially, with 18 businesses offering something typically unavailable. Some items are throwbacks from old menus, others are entirely new concoctions and a few spots have indicated they're going to rotate random specials.
Get your pass here, good through Oct. 31.
Here's more information from a press release:
Culinary Insider offers everyone the chance to become a local food scene VIP. The $10 digital pass provides access to off-menu treats at 18 Downtown Colorado Springs culinary destinations. Passholders become eligible for exclusive rewards based on how many pass destinations they visit in the month of October.
“We’ve seen in this past year the depth of love for, and loyalty to, our Downtown restaurants, brewers and distillers,” said Claire Swinford, executive director of Downtown Ventures. “Culinary Insider rewards that love and loyalty with creative pairing and offerings not available to anyone else. It’s a fun and delicious way to explore and support the food and drink scene in the heart of our city.”
Culinary Insider inspires support for local restaurants by giving passholders the kind of access usually reserved for food reporters or friends of the chef. The pass includes exclusive pairings, revived favorites and new dishes never before seen on the menus of beloved dining spots such as Jack Quinn’s (21 S. Tejon St.) and Spice Island Grill (10 N. Sierra Madre St.), as well as buzzy newcomers like Ephemera (514 S. Tejon St.) and Mash Mechanix (429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.).
Passholders have 32 days to visit as many spots as they can, earning prize drawing entries along the way. Offers range from cocktails and appetizers to entrees and desserts, so diners can build a one-of-a-kind dining experience at multiple stops throughout Downtown – or seek out a different destination every night of the week. At the end of October, passholders will be entered to win a bevy of prizes donated by local businesses, from dining gift cards and tasting experiences to private meals made by local star chefs and tickets to culinary performances at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts.
HOW IT WORKS
The Culinary Insider pass is entirely digital. After registering, please check your inbox for a link to access your digital passport.
- At participating locations, show your pass to your server to access a special off-menu item.
- Check in to as many locations as you can in the month of October and be entered to win prizes.
- One (1) off-menu item per passholder per table per visit. Diners wishing to order additional off-menu items must have their own Culinary Insider pass.
- Event is family-friendly; some items only for ages 21-plus.
- Be sure to tag us on social media using #Downtown_CS and #CulinaryInsiderDowntownCS
PARTICIPATING CULINARY INSIDER LOCATIONS
- 1350 Distilling
- Brakeman's Burgers
- The Carter Payne
- Chiba Bar
- Ephemera
- Fratelli Ristorante Italiano
- Homa Cafe + Bar
- Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant
- Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
- Mash Mechanix
- Odyssey Gastropub
- Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House
- Spice Island Grill
- Rooster’s House of Ramen
- Streetcar520
- Till South
- Track 10 Urban Kitchen
- The Warehouse Restaurant
BUSINESSES PROVIDING PRIZES & REWARDS
- Blue at Red Gravy
- Bread & Butter Market
- Brooklyn’s on Boulder
- Downtown Colorado Springs
- Eclectic Co.
- Kreuser Gallery
- Ladyfingers Letterpress
- Lee’s Spirits
- Local Relic
- Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
- Pikes Peak Lemonade
- Savory Spice Shop
- Sparrow Hawk Cookware