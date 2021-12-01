The shopping center at the corner of Delmonico Drive and Rockrimmon Boulevard has a broad selection of quality restaurants, with pizza, Mexican, Jamaican food and a deli.
Thanks to Nokie Namsamut and Piyachart Kotirat, it now has Thai food and yakitori once more. Hello Thai & Yakitori, replaces Thai Food by Naya and offers Japanese bento-style combos and a range of Thai plates.
Lunch portions of yakitori bento with gyoza and Thai red curry have us readying a delivery order on a busy workday; Hello Thai delivers through DoorDash, so expect gig app-sized fees. The bento comes with a panko-breaded onion ring, a black pepper-forward egg roll, rice and a crunchy cabbage salad topped with enough ranch that a quick stir gives it a slaw-like consistency.
Fried gyoza arrive crunchy on the outside, mild inside with sesame oil as the defining flavor, not bad with a sweet, citrusy dipping sauce. The yakitori chicken skewers are lean and juicy in a sweet, savory sauce, making for a pleasant and healthy bite. The red curry, which comes with rice, eats light, a little coconutty and perfumed with Thai basil and galangal, kept savory with a hint of fish sauce. Chicken, our protein choice, comes thin-sliced and tender. Ordered at a medium heat, it brings a surprising kick and delightful back-end flavor of roasty dark chile peppers.