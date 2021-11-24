This past May, Lori Morrissey launched this colorful food truck (with cool cow logo artwork contributed by her 14-year-old daughter and a slick banner wrap) to share her cookies and baked goods with the world, with an assist from Blue Bell ice creams as well as Monument local Lolley’s Ice Cream for fine gluten- and dairy-free options.
Morrissey has baked since age 5, she says, always working on perfecting her recipes. Though there are cupcakes and muffins — we get a giant-sized, $5 fall pumpkin muffin topped in streusel, pleasantly not too sweet nor overdone on baking spices, moist and cakey — the central attraction here is the customized cookie sandwich for $6 ($8 GF/DF).
It’s simple: Pick an ice cream, then two cookies. We mix-n-match a chocolate chip and double chocolate chip with sea salt caramel ice cream for our first, adding a house caramel drizzle for 50 cents. Commercial as it is, the ice cream’s awesome and Morrissey’s cookies are stellar: crisp on the outside, lavishly chewy inside and plenty cacao rich. Holy cow!
For our second, we sample the GF/DF via one chocolate chip and one sugar cookie (both utilizing Bob’s Red Mill 1-to-1 GF flour) with a Lolley’s coffee ice cream filling and chocolate ganache topping (breaking the dairy-free streak) for another 50 cents.
The almond milk-based ice cream’s great, not easily identifiable as dairy free, and the cookie textures are admirable for GF, though there’s the unmistakable odd aftertaste of the alternative flour that often is what it is when abandoning wheat flours. The ganache helps mask that, still making for an enjoyable treat.