Christine Bradley’s coffee and snack stand opened in early 2021 where The Pop used to be. It’s a cute little drive-thru shack located a stone’s throw from Dublin and Academy boulevards. When we stop in, it’s somewhat busy, with a few cars ahead of us, but the fact that it’s a drive-thru cues us up to expect fast service. Our order of a turkey bacon panini, a Heath-stuffed brownie, an iced mocha and a mojito refresher takes around 15 minutes, which is nothing at all in the grand scheme of things but longer than we figured we’d be there for.
Fortunately, we’re happy with everything we get. The panini’s plenty full of meat and cheddar, and we’re given the choice of pesto or, our pick, a big slab of roasted green chile that’s no spice, all flavor and marvelous with its fellow fillings. That brownie’s fudgy and delicious, full of toffee bits (other fillings do exist) and not too sweet, at least before one considers the superfluous frosting atop.
For drinks, the mocha lands not too sweet, with coffee playing a nice role alongside chocolate. The (non-alcoholic, of course) mojito refresher blends lime, mint picked fresh from a window box, cucumber slices and a splash of Sprite, a zero-booze delight that’s perfect on a summer day.