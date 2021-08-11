Who a person knows matters as much as what they know in most industries, but it’s better to impress a well-connected colleague with chops than with charm alone. Danny Williams, a student at chef Victor Matthews’ Paragon Culinary School, has the chops.
His barbecue skill impressed Matthews enough that his mobile food biz, Last Bite BBQ, debuted at Matthews’ Black Bear Distillery. Williams hopes to buy a proper food truck and go fully mobile sometime in 2022, finances permitting. But for now, he’s off to a strong start.
When we visit, the ribs don’t stand out so much as tower, meat falling off the bone with a sticky, smoky, sweet, spicy, delicious glaze that has the consistency of smoked-on jam. These ribs impart some small image of Platonic truth. Similarly good, the barbecue beans inherit serious smoke and meatiness from the brisket that’s mixed into them, and faint jalapeño heat doesn’t hurt either.
There’s a little sweetness, which regular readers will note we’re usually averse to, but it’s not too much here, thanks to the other flavors it plays with. A pulled pork sandwich has a good roastiness, but the pork’s a little dry, and the potato salad needs more seasoning in its mayo-forward dressing.