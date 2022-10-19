It’s just a name, trying to be edgy. Or so I thought. Then I ate there.
I’m still reeling, because Trainwreck actually went for it, the literal interpretation.
A giant, 2-acre complex down by the tracks where the trains roll through and blow their horns to conversation-muting effect. Golf simulators. Pool tables. Yard games. A gargantuan “stadium” TV for sports. Swap the back patio’s mountainscape scenery, and the bottle-service tables and private cabanas would make you think you’re at a beach resort or on a cruise ship.
They call it an “adult playground” — 18+ after 8 p.m., 21+ after 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday.
It might be more of a lawsuit waiting to happen, with slogans aimed at “poor choice makers” that read: “Let’s get Trainwrecked,” “The more you drink the better you play” and “Plan a party your guests will never forget … or one they won’t remember the next morning.” (So, get served on the sand volleyball courts out front, and over-served inside?)
Hell, we wish we could forget our meal before it’s even over. Almost everything missteps in some way, from an over-frying here to an over-salting there to rubbery and/or mushy chicken, and goopy sauces that jiggle when you bump the table. I don’t want to describe single dishes in depth because they don’t deserve it. But here’s one snapshot: the Trainwreck Twinkies that come on the Buzzed Bites (’cuz remember, you’re supposed to be getting blotto), a $24 sampler of starters that includes wings and pretzel bites. The Twinkies are deep-fried jalapeño-shrimp poppers in a wonton wrapper served with a green chile dip; The Trainwreck comes in with the flavor mashup that’s like crab Rangoon and wonton soup essences (hyper umami) distilled into a Southwestern cheese fiasco. We can’t muster third bites (the second bite being to confirm what your brain thinks just went off the rails in the first).
Our spread: that starter; a botched pancetta pizza with hard pork belly bits and a sad fried egg stain; a $19 Midnight Cure brisket sandwich (the least offensive, with pleasant smoke signature and decent side fries at least); and half a roasted chicken. It amounts to a duo-chromatic (browns and yellows) cornucopia of ill-executed (not elevated) bar food where the color green seems to be banished outside of the menu’s salad section. Even the chimichurri with the chicken leans a dusty copper color rather than the grassy hue of its central ingredient, parsley.
Don’t get me wrong: I can eat junky comfort food with the best of ’em when the moment’s right, with a beer or whatnot, for a guilty treat. But there’s a difference between junk and garbage. The gut knows. We don’t finish this food. We box most of it — an app and three entrées between four people — and take the leftovers to undiscerning children belonging to one of our party. Let me sum up the scope of the Trainwreck with this: We eat (something else) when we get home, after having gone out for dinner.
But oh the games and drinks, you say. Well, to get as loose as you’re invited to will cost you. Cocktails — craft-serviceable but certainly not the best made amongst their local peers — are uniformly $14. Our Overachiever Blood Mary, for a premium spirit choice (we get Tanteo’s jalapeño tequila), jumps up to an inexplicable $16. It’s good but not that good. The only real breakpoint outside of happy hours on beers ($5 for a canned domestic/$7 and $8 for craft pints) comes with ordering by the bucket. Even for the 21-year-olds targeted by this model, shots are $6 to $8. The real thing getting Trainwrecked will be your wallet.
I’m not the only one saying it. The company flew a plane over town on Oct. 8 with a Trainwreck banner. My Nextdoor app went bananas, as folks inquired what the hell is that? Nope, not a marriage proposal, as one neighbor joked: “It’s a terrible restaurant” someone wrote. Another said: “food is over priced — only go if you’re not hungry.” Ouch, people. (Then again, one of my group quipped: “A $19 burger? This is why I left San Diego.”)
The company behind this mess is Altitude Hospitality Group, parent co of The Pinery, Garden of the Gods Market and Café, and Till. I just gave their other newish concept Vine & Wheel a glowing review. The business knows, and can do quality food. Which makes me think more of a roller coaster than a train, in terms of my rides with them. Their other attempted gaming spot (more of an arcade concept), North Side Social, got taken out in its infancy by the pandemic. But this one, in its current form, seems intent on ushering itself to the gallows.
It’s all style (with cool murals and neon signs and an oversized selfie mirror and cute lawn furniture and neat chandeliers) but no substance (yummy eats). Then again, it’s about the alcohol. Stepping over a puddle of vomit next to my car to leave, at 9 p.m. on a Wednesday night, confirms that.
We all want to avoid a Trainwreck in real life. So do.