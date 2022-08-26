Breckenridge Distillery, in partnership with the Denver Broncos, just released the second commemorative Broncos Bourbon Blends of the series collaboration.
Last year, Broncos alums Reggie Rivers and Jake Plummer competed with each other, representing the bourbons' respective orange and blue labels (as they as paired with founder Bryan Nolt and head distiller Hans Stafsholt on each). Fans voted Plummer's blend to the top, so this year, he has returned to take on Karl Mecklenburg (who represents the orange label for 2022).
Fans will once again vote via a QR code on the bottles, which retail for around $45 each. (Though this is a "limited" series, when I phoned the distillery's retail shop in Breckenridge directly today, they said they do still have some of last year's bottles on hand, and expect this year's batches to hold out for many months.) Voting will continue through year's end; by voting you're entered to win monthly schwag drawings.
As for the difference in style between this year's blend, here's tasting notes via the distillery:
Blue Blend Tasting Notes: honey crisp apple and fresh orange envelop the nose leading to a creamy orange and orange blossom honey on the palate, finished with oak and light white pepper spice
Orange Blend Tasting Notes: burnt orange marmalade and brandied raisin aroma leading to dark brown sugar with a light cherrywood smoke, vanilla, rye spice and a light black pepper finish
Simplifying that, an employee with whom I spoke described the central difference between the two as the blue being sweeter and the orange spicier due to the rye influence.
That pretty much jives with my own sampling during which I struggle to detect all of the flowery qualities listed above, but agree that the moment rye enters the party it's game-on for a bolder bite on the tongue. Both spirits are delightful and I'm happy to drink each of them. But my ultimate vote: orange label.
This year's blends, by the way, are called the Mile High blends, while last year's were named the Champions blends — they earned Best American Blended Whiskey, Limited Release and Campaign Innovator of the Year by Whisky Magazine at the World Whiskies Awards.
I'm told there should be a third contest next year, with a new player alum taking on the winner of this year's battle.