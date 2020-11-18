Though it’s expanded into Colorado and Texas, Dion’s is a New Mexico institution. This is the local pizza chain that gives summer jobs to tons of teenagers in Albuquerque. We stop in at the sole Springs location for a quick slice and drink combo. We select The 505, named for the area code used in northern New Mexico.
It’s topped with pepperoni and green chiles, a simple, straightforward combination. And look, the crust isn’t amazing. It feels doughy underneath the cheese and toppings, and while it’s a nice, pretzel-y brown on the bottom, it’s very blond on top, even though crisp on the outside.
Its red sauce doesn’t have much personality, and there isn’t a huge amount, though it ticks the boxes. Atop, it’s greasy, meaty and studded with chiles, and if fruity, mild-heat chiles aren’t one of the world’s finest gut-bomb combos with cheese and pepperoni grease, we’ll eat our shoes.
Yeah, house lemonade rates fine, and the garlic cheese bread’s just garlic powder, a slice of provolone and a huge amount of butter on a toasted hoagie roll. It’s not great, but just like any local standard, there’s no substitute.