You can’t miss the baby blue truck parked regularly at the Santa Fe Trail lot along Monument’s Highway 105. Sabino Nava and his partner Amada Adame have operated it for seven years. “Chilango” is a slang term for a Mexico City resident; “el rincon” generally means a nook or corner.
Accordingly, we find a popular Mexico City street item, a huarache, that’s rare, if not exclusive among Springs-area menus. Think of a mashup of a tamale and a tostada, not a far cry from a sope: a base masa dough stuffed with mashed black beans, formed into an oblong shape and fried.
Atop goes a meat of your choice (we pick spicy pork), lots of fresh lettuce, tomato and avocado bits, generous queso fresco crumbles, a thick drizzle of sour cream and a modestly spicy tomatillo salsa verde.
Two are $11 and are entirely satisfying, the meat well seasoned and the overall composition a good mix of crispiness and creaminess lightened by the toppings and bright sauce. A tamale plate (two for $12) presents heavier under a smothering of chunky pork green chile made up mostly of the delightful, chewy meat.
It’s already seriously spicy before we pour a ramekin of chile de arbol salsa rojo atop, which brings sweat beads to my forehead and a lingering burn to my mouth. Today’s tamales are chicken and veggie, including carrots, interestingly. They’re flavorful but overly mushy under the green chile and toppings: lettuce, tomato and avocado plus pico de gallo, with side Mexican rice (lackluster) and refried beans (better than most).