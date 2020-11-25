I can’t say I’ve ventured to a Thai place specifically for donuts, but Thai Lily owner/chef Sakeo Williams caught my attention with alluring social media photos of her new mochi donuts ($2 each; minimum order six, 12 for $22). Due to COVID’s impact on her business (closed to on-site dining), she recently expanded desserts to make up for losses.
We order one of each donut available that night, adding a bowl of Tom Kha shrimp soup. It’s an excellent rendition, with tail-on prawns and button mushrooms swimming in a delightfully scorching lemongrass-coconut milk broth, rich with fish sauce and citrus sourness. She makes the donuts with glutinous rice flour (confusingly gluten-free), which gift a distinct chewier texture, like fried boba we imagine. They look like a ring of joined donut holes, colorfully glazed. We start with the plain and easy milk chocolate, then hit the zingy blood orange and very sweet salted caramel (suddenly craving coffee).
Next, the Thai tea nails that addictive flavor, and bright green pandan tastes tropical, floral and faintly nutty. For her black sesame, she incorporates the seeds in the batter and glazing, gifting crunch and a savory note, making me think of sesame oil in a stir-fry, so basically wok hay for a donut. Fun! Lastly, the dark and inky ube flavor also mixes purple yam into both batter and glazing, tasting like taro milk tea, quite interesting.