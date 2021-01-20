Just a block from the long-standing Pour House Coffee Shop, Oil City opened this past fall. It’s not a competing sit-down coffeehouse; instead it’s a drive-thru kiosk serving locals and commuters along Highway 115 and/or 67. Our barista says they use Colorado Springs-roasted Barista Espresso beans — specifically the Sicilian roast for espresso pulls.
Not pretending to be third-wave purist potions, Oil City’s sweet house specialty drinks please with conventional syrup enhancements and taste balanced and well-made when weighed as such. We order them half-sweet with a sub of oat milk. The Liquid Gold typically comes as a breve (with half-and-half) with an extra espresso shot (not overpowering) and chocolate and macadamia nut enhancements. Those flavors come through clean in the oat milk too, sweet but not cloying, at least in this reduced portioning.
The Peppermint Patty is a peppermint mocha, tasting like a York Peppermint Pattie with a hint of candy cane, which fuses into the dark espresso essence nicely. Nearby Two Sisters Restaurant supplies cinnamon roll pieces, which are what they sound like: segments of cinnamon-strong, fluffy dough with walnut pieces baked in and a delightful cream cheese icing that’s respectably restrained so it’s all not too sugary.