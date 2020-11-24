Distillery 291 will soon be moving, nearly doubling its overhead as it relocates to 4242 N. Nevada Ave., which has been home for the past five years to Colorado Gold Distillery. Distillery 291 was the Springs’ first craft distillery, launched in 2011, and it moved into the former Bristol Brewing spot (its current location) in 2013. You may have also heard that the distillery earned a highly prestigious World's Best Rye award in 2018.
Michael Myers, owner and founding distiller, says he’ll occupy the new spot as of Dec. 1 and aim to be up and running by mid February; meanwhile he’ll keep his Ivywild location open until January’s end so there’s no interruption for consumers wishing to purchase bottles, tasting flights or cocktails to-go.
Permit a quick digression here to explain Colorado Gold's situation: That outfit has closed already and may reopen in Las Vegas or Houston, or decide to bow out of the market entirely according to owner Peter Caciola. He says his five-year lease was up, with the landlord seeking "a large rent increase" for renewal, "and we've come through a tough year." But even more troublesome, he says, is the uncertainty around the Federal Excise Tax expiring Dec. 31, which if not renewed will dramatically increase producers’ taxes and thereby his cost (from 42 cents a bottle to $2.14, likely to be passed onto consumers) and competitiveness (against mass-market producers). "It's hard to think about signing a long lease with something so big out there undecided," he says, noting they were the largest Colorado distillery by production volume for the past three years.
Back to 291: Given all the new breathing room (12,000 square feet, up from 7,500, with an option to occupy as much as 36,000), Myers says he’ll first increase capacity for barrel storage, then move from one production line operated half the week to five days a week (moving him from 300 gallons a week to 600), with the five-year goal of running four production lines to output 2,400 gallons a week (roughly 45 barrels). Over time, 291 expects to expand distribution from 12 states up to 25 or so. (They may also be bought online for delivery in 43 states.)
Myers also announced the first new 291 product in five years, 291M, their Colorado Rye Whiskey aged for four months in used 291 barrels that have been shipped to Wisconsin’s Lincoln County Reserve maple syrup producer for use in flavoring syrups, then shipped back.
“I talked about making an experimental batch,” he says, “but we decided it was good enough to have its own label.” He describes subtle maple undertones to the typical rye flavor, noting its barrel proof at a non-intended and amusing 123.4-percent (“so, one, two, three, four”). It’ll retail for $104.99 and releases on December 5.