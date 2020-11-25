There’s no real bad answer, but what is the best way to pile a bunch of tasty things onto fried potatoes? Because Irish nachos, built on thin- or thick-cut chips, rely on a suboptimal potato geometry that’s going to get floppy and soggy if they don’t outright turn into mush.
French fries can hold up better, but a too-long fry can turn a bite into a total mess. For my money, tater tots are the answer, which is one reason to respect the Hot Box’s decision-making. This truck mainly does sandwiches, but when we stop by, it’s the Threat Level: Midnight that catches our eye, one of a few loaded tot options with names nodding to The Office.
Those crisp-jacketed tots keep form under a whole mess of toppings, with bacon, shredded cheddar, sweet-tangy barbecue sauce and sour cream forming the core, cut by green onions and slices of fresh, seeded jalapeño so it’s not too hot. There’s pulled pork, too, which lacks seasoning and doesn’t add any real smokiness to the affair, but with everything else going on, that’s a minor shortcoming for an otherwise satisfying lunch.