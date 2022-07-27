Josh & John’s locations began selling a fundraising Ukrainian Honey Babka flavor shortly after Russia’s incursion into its neighboring country began in late February. With every purchase of the flavor, regardless of size, customers donate an extra 25 cents on their bill, which J&J matches. To date, $3,581 has been raised and donated to the Save the Children Ukraine Relief Fund, says GM Brandon Dale, adding “we plan to keep donating until Russia exits Ukraine.”
As for the new flavor’s taste, it’s a tribute to the traditional Jewish dessert cake (or bread) recipe. J&J’s takes their popular yellow cake flavor base (made with cake batter) and adds in brown sugar and honey to achieve a lovely finish that reminds me of nibbling on a honey graham cracker. They even top scoops with a swirly dollop of cream cheese frosting, for an icing-on-the-cake effect — which is basically what doing good atop a sweets splurge feels like.