Fourteen years ago, a now internationally recognized performer named Bunny Bee joined her first burlesque class and instantly fell in love with the art form. It didn’t take long for her to decide that she would one day open her own cabaret. Bunny’s dream manifested into reality on New Year’s Eve 2021 as La Burla Bee opened its doors for business.
Taking over the former Underground space, La Burla Bee aims to bring a broad assortment of food and drink, arts and entertainment and nightlife to Downtown Colorado Springs, all grounded on the goal of being an inclusive community for artists and audiences. “We have our vaudeville and restaurant area where we will incorporate other art, like music and comedy, then we have our cabaret area, and then there’s the nightclub,” she explains. “All of those being a safe space is most important to us, whoever you are and however you identify, you are welcome here.”
La Burla Bee’s doors are open every day except Monday, with cabaret shows happening on Friday and Saturday nights, and Sunday brunch starting Feb. 25. Their brunch buffet will include standard breakfast fare like eggs and bacon and offer gluten-free options. The first brunch show will be a Moulin Rouge parody, and you can catch it as a dinner show that same weekend, too. My partner and I headed Downtown for a Friday date night recently to check out the weekly cabaret. Tickets run $25 with first-come, first-served seating.
We enter La Burla Bee through a bright red door facing Nevada Avenue and a host immediately greets us, checks our name on their ticket list, straps on our wristbands that playfully proclaim “like a circus without the animals,” and then instructs us to go through another door that passes over the dance floor to the cabaret area. There’s an exciting energy in the air as we enter the intimate room with a stage in the front corner and a bar along the back wall. Performers are scattered and chatting with audience members and we snag the last open table near the back. It’s a hightop, so we still have a decent view of the stage.
A server stops by our table to take our drink order. The menu offers Italian beers, sangrias, specialty shots and cocktail options, each named for a legendary burlesque performer Bunny admires. We go for the Satan’s Angel, a spicy-and-sweet pineapple margarita made with house-infused jalapeño tequila, and the Lili St Cyr, which is playful and fruity, house-infused basil vodka with strawberry coulis and lemon, served up with a splash of bubbly. Later in the night we’ll try a dirty vodka martini. It’s an objectively good martini and I like the surprising addition of piquant caperberries instead of your standard olives.
“For the drink menu, I was going for a nightclub chic vibe, recipes that can be produced quickly but still sophisticated and upscale,” shared the bar manager, who is also a performer named Donnie (my) Cakes. The cocktails taste great and we drink them a bit too fast for our empty stomachs. We decide we need some food if we’re going to make it through the two-hour performance that’s about to begin.
When our server returns, we ask if they are serving food and she explains that tonight they are featuring meatball subs. This is how the kitchen currently operates at La Burla Bee: Think more dinner club than restaurant. Each week Bunny Bee plans and prepares the dinners using her family’s Italian recipes. So far she’s whipped up spaghetti, manicotti and lasagna with homemade noodles.
“It’s whatever Mom would have cooked that week, and we do have gluten-free options,” she says. She also says that they will eventually offer a full Italian menu, with vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Our subs arrive just as the show starts. The homemade meatballs are delicious, nestled into crispy bread and topped with a perfect amount of “gravy” — aka marinara sauce, and melty mozzarella cheese all dusted with an oregano garnish. The meatballs are a healthy size, but not so massive that you’re stuck fork-and-knifing the sandwich. The sauce is the star of the show, though — rich, tangy and fresh. We are both satisfied when we finish the sandwiches. The subs are well-executed and taste homemade. While I don’t have a problem with the lack of options, it would indeed be nice to see a vegetarian and/or vegan option alongside any nightly offerings to be yet even more inclusive.
Anyway, the show is in full swing at this point and each performer showcases their art with unique flair. This being burlesque, we see lots of skin, curves and an overall celebration of sexiness. Like Bunny said, this is a place for artists to show up as themselves, where that positivity and inclusivity comes through whether the art form is soulful singing, cheeky dancing or painting with certain body parts. It’s also fun to see plenty of audience participation — everyone is laughing, tossing dollar bills on stage and generally having a great time. Some performers even bring audience members on stage as part of their act.
During the intermission, we grab the house shots. There’s the Georgia Southern, a tropical option with coconut rum, or the Tiffany Blue, which is a watermelon tequila. Both are fruity and easy to shoot but sweet enough to sip. I prefer the Tiffany Blue, the watermelon refreshes and pairs well with salty tequila. The Georgia Southern drinks a bit too synthetic for my taste, as I don’t care for coconut rum.
As the show is ending, all of the performers come back onstage for photos and get everyone riled up to hit the dance floor over in the nightclub. The sound system impresses and tonight’s featured act, DJ T-Beatz, plays Tejano, country, pop, hip-hop and more. It’s on the dance floor that I truly see what Bunny Bee means. Even though I’m in a nightclub, I still sense the welcoming and excited energy I felt when I walked in. No one on the dance floor is leering or judgmental — just showing off their moves and having fun. La Burla Bee gave me an experience like I’ve never had in Colorado Springs: The drink menu and concept as a whole bring a fresh take to nightlife Downtown and I look forward to returning when I need to let loose.