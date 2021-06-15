Dynamo Coffee Roasting has taken over the former Java Punk Coffee space at 4029 Tutt Blvd.
Owners Will and Leah Hotop worked together at Kawa Coffee while attending UCCS for geography degrees — which roundabout inform the name Dynamo, as their study of local history covered Nikola Tesla, who they say exploded the city’s dynamo (machine for converting mechanical to electrical energy) during one experiment. They also like that the word means “energetic person,” which after drinking coffee .... yeah.
The former steampunk decor has turned mid-century modern, and they’re in the process of adding a roasting room to the building. Meanwhile they're using Hold Fast coffee beans. Coffee drinks include all the standards. One less common drink available is their Lotus Energy Drink, made with cascara (coffee cherry extract) and green coffee beans mixed with fruits, lotus extract and your house syrup flavor of choice, all made fizzy by carbonated water.
The couple combined gained further coffee, managerial, roasting and machine-maintenance experience after Kawa at North Pole Coffee Roasting in Fairbanks, Alaska, where Will was stationed in the Army for several years. Upon getting out in early April of this year, they'd set a goal of a firm decision on whether to seek jobs or create their own with a coffee shop. The news of the shuttering Java Punk's availability helped guide their decision.
They make their own syrups, almond milk and gluten-free baked goods, and their small food menu of Olde World bagel sandwiches, wraps and such also caters to vegans and can all be made GF. “We’re keeping it simple to do it well,” they say.
They’re excited to keep a third-wave coffee shop anchored on (as in exclusive to) the east side of town, where they both grew up. Leah notes their school focus was cultural geography, and she studied urban villages and how to foster relationships and tourism around community spaces. "It's always been about 'how do we create good spaces,'" she says. "After working with other locals, we knew where our heart was, and the timing was something we couldn't have planned if we'd tried to."
“We were bummed to see Java Punk go out during the pandemic,” says Will. “They’d built their own community, who have come in to see us; we’re grateful to keep it a coffee shop to be a spot for them.”