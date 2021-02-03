Le Cordon Bleu-trained Mary Ponting loves baking sweets, especially brunch-y items. She runs home-based Early Bird Bakery, which makes deliveries. If having a bag of scones and pecan rolls show up on a weekend morning doesn’t sound like a great way to start the day, I don’t know what does.
Those pecan rolls come with reheat instructions for the microwave or oven, and we find plenty to love. The enriched dough has a soft, golden exterior and a downright squishy center (though baked through). It could, however, use a touch more salt to stand out from the topping, a super-sweet mass of cinnamon, sugar and crushed and whole pecans that hold a lovely crunch. For scones, we split our sixer between lemon and cranberry-orange flavors. Structurally, all impress, with brown, crispy edges and a soft, rich interior.
The lemon scones don’t pop with flavor so much, the glaze adding only a hint of citrus, but the cranberry-orange scones nail their flavor combo, full of orange zest that plays beautifully with dried cranberries. With a cup of tea, they’re magic.