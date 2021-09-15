Located on the property of Nano 108, this truck isn’t always open, instead taking a few days a week in turn with a variety of other local trucks. Their social media frequently promotes specials, including guest chefs and specialty plates. There are none when we visit, so we order a smothered burrito and a brewhouse chicken sandwich to go.
Our burrito’s served with its green chile smother on the side so it travels better and when we get it home, we’re happy with what the Nano 108 Smoke on the Lager does with the chile’s pork-and-peppers flavor and warming spiciness. Smoky, tender chicken cubes mingled with cilantro rice and cheddar cheese rate sound as burrito filling.
As for the chicken sandwich, we order it as basic as it comes: moist chicken breast marinated in Smoke on the Lager, lettuce, onion, tomato on a sourdough bun, served with beer batter fries that neither wow nor disappoint. While that chicken’s darn good, we wish we’d paid the extra buck for some optional toppings, like mushrooms and Swiss.
Hell, we regret passing on the very tempting chicken fried steak, but it’s hard for us to get excited about fried meat, potatoes and gravy when it’s been 90 degrees out.