Epiphany opened late last year in the former Thirsty Parrot/32 Bleu space at Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue.
But, as of June 4, it has ceased operations, and may not reopen. That's according to a press release issued today, which announced that Epiphany managing partner Russ Ware — who was also co-owner of Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors (with mayoral hopeful Yemi Mobolade) and a managing partner at The Well — has stepped away from all of the businesses in light of "misuse of funds."
Ware had come under fire in late 2020 at the Wild Goose when a group of its workers organized and alleged tip and wage theft because tips were being shared between front and back of the house and management in a way they said avoided paying minimum wage.
The Colorado Department of Labor ruled against the Goose, and Ware responded in-part by saying he believed their system to be legally compliant, but called themselves “humbled.”
There's no details regarding the nature of the "misuse of funds" in the press release (a joint statement on behalf of all the respective businesses), which notes an internal investigation underway, to include financial audits and uncertain legal implications.
The statement doesn't mince words: "The actions of Russ Ware represent a gross act of defiance and violate all aspects of trust among investors, community and business stakeholders and the greater community."
I reached out separately to Ware, Mobolade and The Well's consultant and bar GM Justin Anderson for direct comments, prior to receiving the press release, and was later directed back to it by all parties, in response.
Epiphany, it's worth highlighting, was operating under a somewhat explorative/experimental no-tip model, and the managing partners (writing in their house zine) talked about the practice as being “broken” as well as inequitable and unsustainable. They likened tipping to exploitation of workers, citing a writing that notes the practice's roots in slavery and racism. They talked of revolution, but they admitted they were “not sure what the best answer is.”
For my part as a food critic, in my December 2021 review, I'd said prices felt overall high to me, higher than they would be elsewhere for similar fares under the status quo. I questioned if the consumer was left picking up the slack — essentially the disparity between an expected average price, a typical gratuity and the remaining (unexplainable, to-me) overhead. I questioned the model's true equitability.
We'll update down the line should we hear that Epiphany will reopen, and/or to follow-up on further announcements as to the outcome of the group's internal inquiry.
Here is the full text of the joint statement:
Recently we have been made aware of the misuse of funds related to the operations of Wild Goose Meeting House, Good Neighbors Meeting House, Epiphany, and The Well by owner, investor and/or operator, Russ Ware. While we are still in the due diligence phase of better understanding the depths of his actions, each enterprise has acted to separate Russ Ware from the operations and management of these entities.
At this time, each LLC is reviewing the impact of these actions including auditing of financials, understanding of cash flow and possible legal implications. We are in the early stages of researching this troubling discovery but are committed to a thoughtful approach that reveals the facts of the matter. Each LLC is dedicated to working together to better understand how the misuse of funds occurred.
Collectively, each LLC, which includes multiple investors, subscribes to the power of community, connectedness and convergence to inspire the best in our growing city. We believe in gathering places and communal spaces for rich conversation, ideation and openness for what’s possible for our city. This vision is truly the touchstone for our investment in these businesses.
At this time, we are assessing the strength of each enterprise to better determine what the future holds. As of June 4, 2022, Epiphany ceased all operations. It is unclear whether Epiphany will reopen. Wild Goose Meeting House, Good Neighbors Meeting House, and The Well will remain open and run under the management of current staff, with oversight from the respective LLC. Changes and adjustments will be made as needed. We are committed to open and honest communication with all staff members and are working hard to demonstrate their value and importance to the future of the business.
While we are devastated by the actions of this individual, we are unwavering in our commitment to these invaluable community assets and how they strengthen our city.