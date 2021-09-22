Started by Oscar Macias, also the owner of the Pueblo Viejo on North Academy Boulevard, Zapata has gone from a single Rockrimmon location to three across town in the last two years.
It’s always cool to see a local spot succeed, especially when the food’s on point as it was when the Indy reviewed the original in July 2019. Our start’s less than promising, as the house margarita rates oversweet for our palate, lime acidity buried and earthy tequila notes subtle.
But that flavor’s deceptive, because when our Zapata Fries come out, we’re feeling the booze for sure. The fries come with a choice of meat, and birria is written in Sharpie as an option on the menu, so we go with our gut and get that.
The beef’s tender and full of flavor, as it ought to be, and even though the fast food-style fries don’t do a damn thing to hold up to the braised meat, the cheese, the guacamole, the pico de gallo or the sour cream, it’s a soggy, delicious mess.
The Burrito Zapata, a bean-rice-carne asada burrito with a strip of cactus, nails big grill char flavors, cactus mostly adding texture.