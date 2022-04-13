Mark this as a place to return to soon for house-brewed beers, but as a tap room only for now. Father & Sons operates as a sister outfit of Private Label Distillery, located blocks away and also owned by Paul Dunning. See my July 29, 2020, Side Dish column for PLD’s full backstory if you’re still unfamiliar with the blending and bottling operation with an attached tasting room, sports lounge and gaming area.
Anyway, there should be no surprise in learning Father & Sons aims to specialize in barrel-aged beers, given the bounty of used spirit barrels PLD can provide. When I drop by in late March, I’m told brewing should be underway within another month or so — fairly soon after you’re reading this, initially on a 1-barrel system which they’ll likely grow into a 3 or 5. For now, 12 quality guest taps and around 20 bottles and cans provide ample options for making good use of the pair of beer pong tables near the entryway.
Father & Sons’ location is just off the intersection of Highway 24 and Marksheffel Road in a small warehouse cluster, but Dunning has done a nice job making the dimly lit, boxy space inviting enough, with big TVs for sports viewing, a long bar counter and a cluster of sturdy wood and iron high-top stools and tables. I initially nab a Flying Embers passion fruit elderflower hard seltzer after my long bike ride out; it’s refreshing with island and herbal essences (I remain a fan of the company’s hard kombuchas too). My guest sips through a pair of fine IPAs from San Diego’s Modern Times Beer, a respected company that recently announced a large distribution contraction as it closed several of its taprooms. The Dungeon Map quad-hop is for West Coast IPA lovers, while the Orderville (like Dungeon Map, at a punchy 7.2-percent ABV) promotes a “bunch of dank varieties” of hops blended with fruity Mosaic hops, finishing drier.
I next get a can of Broomfield’s 4 Noses Flatiron Fog hazy IPA, citrusy in both aroma and flavor from dominating Citra hops and the citrus notes Centennial hops provide (though they’re more known for a piney hop element, not prominent here). The bitter juiciness pairs well with the heavily chile-seasoned adobada in my Abuela’s arepa, in particular.