When I first heard its name, I presumed Fillmore Pizza Kitchen was another ghost kitchen concept that maybe sprang up inside an existing chain to satisfy late-night stoner cravings — because yes, we have many of those now that local chefs tell me are challenging their wee-hours business.
But, surprise! Even though it’s located inside the Best Western Plus Executive Residency Fillmore Inn (man that’s a mouthful) and appears to be doing a bang-up DoorDash percentage, the eatery’s actually a physical space (the hotel’s lobby/bar, attended by a notably friendly staff) with daily service and even deal-making happy hours.
I’m told it opened about six months ago inside the lodging space that launched in 2018 and began expanding in 2020; today half the parking area’s still gravel and construction’s ongoing around it. And, second surprise! FPK isn’t operated by Best Western, but 45-year-veteran restaurateur Frank Day, who co-owns Concept Restaurants (MacKenzie’s Chop House, Flatiron’s, José Muldoon’s, Colorado Craft) locally and also owns Denver’s Stout Street Social and Humboldt Kitchen + Bar.
That’s according to a press release that’s equal parts informative and hyperbole: “finest ingredients possible” ... “each bite contains an explosion of flavor” ... “almost too good to be shared.” (Some days I think I should launch a new side career as a critic of press releases ... hmmmm, nobody steal my million-dollar idea before I get to it.)
Anyway, no more surprises, because the rest plays out pretty predictably based on my sampling of the meatball sliders, a Cheesy White Pie pizza and an order of cannoli. It’s serviceable, not stellar fare, that you’ll be satisfied enough eating but won’t necessarily remember and seek out with regularity as a local.
Sure, if I pulled off the road tired after a long drive and as a hotel guest had to stray no farther than downstairs I’d be content. Puffy house garlic knots compose the sliders’ buns, and when I read “garlic” I desire GARLIC, but these are too tame on my breath and in flavor. (No explosions here, standalone.) The meatballs, however, burst with fine fennel essence and command attention.
A side tomato sauce tastes oregano forward, quite tart and lightly sweet with high acidity, all making for something I would label good drunk food. The pizza — the item that’s in the restaurant name, that should star — leaves me less than excited. Once again, the creamy “garlic” sauce doesn’t scream GARLIC but holds more of a zestiness amidst a thick cheesiness that’s an amalgam of base mozzarella plus cheddar, feta and Parmesan.
So you do get a notable Parm tang and some saltiness that aids the crust. But that dough itself disappoints. It’s so chewy and tough that it’s a jaw workout, even though it’s on the thin side. You hold it up and it points straight out, not a bit of downward sag. Dense, not airy even much at the edges. (I would have zero problem sharing this.). The cannoli have thick, crunchy shells with proper cinnamon and vanilla influence (I almost taste orange zest or something similar, too) and the pasty ricotta cream filling’s up to par with sporadic mini chocolate chips punctuating bites. A sweet ending.