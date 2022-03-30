A lot of people’s attention remains on the devastating situation in Ukraine. Americans have stepped up in big ways with meaningful donations to support refugees and those in-country fighting the invading Russian forces. Locally, inside our food and drink community, businesses and individuals have fundraised in various ways.
Two events occurred earlier this month: Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop (gatherfoodstudio.com) presented a Ukraine Dinner Online Cooking Class on March 14, selling out at 100 spots and raising a total of $4,100. The Margarita at Pine Creek (margaritaatpinecreek.com) and The Wine Seller (winestoremonument.com) teamed up on March 16 to host a five-course Ukrainian Fundraiser Dinner; it sold out seats in a matter of hours and raised more than $5,400. Both businesses donated proceeds to World Central Kitchen (wck.org), which as of mid-March, had already served more than 1 million meals to Ukrainians displaced throughout the country as well as Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary.
At Euro Market and Deli (4329 N. Academy Blvd., facebook.com/euromarketdeliCO), owner Svitlana Kushnir (who is Ukrainian, from the city of Lutsk) is accepting donations with the intent to purchase fire-resistant uniforms, boots and other equipment for Ukrainians.
I stop in on March 18 and am told they have already sent $7,000 along. An employee tells me they’ve welcomed many new customers in the last month who wished to show support for Ukraine. “We’re thankful for the help,” she says. We purchase various stickers ($2.50 each) as part of another in-store fundraiser; some are yellow and blue Ukrainian flag colors with messages like “No War” and “Glory to Ukraine!” as well as prints like a picture of Vladimir Putin with a bloody handprint over his face with the word “killer.”
We ask a very helpful employee to guide us through the market to point out specific Ukrainian products. They also sell goods from many other Eastern European countries, and Russia. Though earlier in March the store posted this note on their Facebook page: “...Yes, we sell the leftovers of [The Russian] products, because they have already been paid for, and we believe that it is better to sell leftovers and buy something needed for soldiers and Ukrainian families and not order the occupier’s products than throw them in the trash... In the future, no products from Russia will be exhibited in our store. We will supplement the product line with goods from Poland, Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey, and other countries.”
Our basket quickly fills with around $60 worth of groceries that easily feeds five of us back at my house, leaving leftovers too. We nab a beautiful dark loaf of house-baked rye; some dill-rich housemade borscht fortified by hearty hunks of beef amidst the beets; and a bag of market-made pelmeni, which are a meat-stuffed version of pierogi, essentially: we choose a lightly herb-seasoned chicken flavor, which we boil then fry (with added onions in butter) and relish with plain yogurt (in place of sour cream). Eggplant paste and a tomato-pepper-veggie spread (adjika), from jars, go great with the rye bread, toasted, or crackers; the first is rich and creamier, the second mildly spicy and tart with acid punch. A jar of organic, unsweetened birch juice (sap from the tree) has a viscous, aloe water mouthfeel with a unique tang in the aftertaste that reminds me of yogurt’s probiotic tang.
Where the tasting gets even more fun is with a couple of snacks and an assortment of sweets. I detect a cultural preference for crunchy, airy textures and a love of nuts. A bag of “bread rusks” are like long croutons, hard and tangy with cheese powder.
A giant bag of “corn sticks” are plump like cheese puffs and dusted with sugar powder, making them breakfast cereal sweet; but they melt on the tongue as if disappearing, reminding me of the viral video of a raccoon dipping candy floss into a puddle and having it vanish between its paws. (Where’d it go!?) A Roshen-brand bar of dark bubble chocolate delights us with a wafer-like crispness and core composed entirely of air bubble pockets; it’s cool just to pick up and study a piece. And a handful of other individually wrapped soft and hard candies run the gamut from crunchy and malt-ball evoking to nutty and Middle Eastern-like, to caramel and peanut brittle-esque. Most amusingly, a candy named Crabs, with a crustacean logo, are actually cacao-peanut treats; color us surprised.
Lastly — and this is the item you really should go buy to try — we purchase a $22 Kiev Cake that the employee guides me to when I inquire about a national dish, or most popular food. The brand name and pretty outer packaging is in Cyrillic and the cake starts with a base buttercream chocolate icing capped with pink and green icing flower patterns. Inside there’s layers of airy sponge cake and crunchy meringue with whole hazelnuts for a huge, nutty flavor (this is for you, Nutella fans). I’ve never been a big cake guy but I thoroughly enjoy eating this. Overall, I felt like I’ve just traveled.