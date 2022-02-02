As I first noted in my Aug. 25, 2021, Side Dish column, Pueblo is slated to see the opening of its first food hall this upcoming summer in the form of Fuel & Iron. A coffee kiosk by Solar Roast Coffee and an ice cream shop by Nick’s Dairy Creme were already announced last year, but none of the five restaurants that plan to occupy other areas of the space have yet been named.
However, a ticketed pop-up series slated for Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17 and June 21 will take place at the nearby Pueblo Bingo Burger location (101 Central Plaza). Each date will reveal one of the five businesses with a set tasting menu replacing regular service. Each event will be $20 (or $95 to purchase the whole series; beer and wine available for purchase too), with seatings at either 5:30 or 7:30 p.m.
Visit fuelandironpueblo.com/events for more details. Though we don’t yet know entity names, the food hall’s organizers have at least provided culinary concepts for the first four dates. In order, they are Colorado fried chicken, ramen, Hawaiian and vegetarian (with the fifth TBD).
