This little fast food drive-thru joint, owned by Felipe Velasquez, started out in May 2020 as a food truck. Its specialties — Mexican-inflected fast food classics — include loaded fries, burgers and nachos.
The signature taco burgers catch our eye too late; we’ve already aimed our taste buds at an order of Garbage Nachos with green chile queso and a Sombrero Burger combo. While a 20-plus minute trip between Felipe’s and home will put some serious strain on any chips, the nachos’ thick, sturdy tortilla chips here have less sog than store-bought.
That’s great, because that flavorful queso has some downright fiery spice, a proper “hot” heat level, and we don’t want to lose a drop, though we do sop up what’s left with gusto using the excellent french fries. They’re at a near-perfect intersection of soft, hot and golden brown delicious, and we’re damn happy. Still, it’s that Sombrero Burger that wins our love.
Though it’s hard to screw up a green chile cheeseburger with a fried egg on top, this is special, with flavorful, spicy chiles and creamy, oozing egg loving on a beefy, flavorful patty. The bun sogs on the trip, and the sour cream’s messy, but it helps mellow the scorching green chile, making for a killer burger overall.