Here’s the thing: Deep Dish Lounge has a lot to recommend it, but the establishment’s presentation still needs some work.
The buffalo wings are properly fried before being doused in a classic spicy, tangy sauce, although they don’t come with celery or blue cheese dressing. The pizza is good. The crust is really good, chewy, with a pillowy, crispy golden ring of dough around the outside that means amazing pizza bones. Blistered spots on the bottom add more personality. The thick, rich, tomato-forward sauce, which they go heavy on, only needs a touch of salt or Parmesan to round out the flavor. We try the pepperoni, as well as sausage with peppers and onions. I’d happily eat either again, although the sweet, fresh flavors of the peppers make that one my favorite. And I feel the pricing is fair, at $8 to $14 for a 10-inch pie and $12 to $18 for a 14-inch pie. (Their Facebook page notes gluten-free crust and dairy-free cheese options, but we don’t see that noted anywhere on-site.)
The staff, which consists of one guy in the kitchen and one behind the counter during our visit, are very friendly. They’re approachable, and explain that all the video games are free if you buy food, or you can purchase a pass to just play the games. What games? Two rooms full of well maintained, arcade-style video games like Galaga, Frogger, X-Men, The Simpsons, Pac-Man and Centipede. They’re clean, no dust on the tops or sticky spots on the consoles. Someone’s paying attention.
Unfortunately, more attention needs to be paid to the rest of the space. From the outside, it looks like an uninviting dive bar. Despite large windows facing the front parking lot, the interior lacks light, and background music, too. We also notice that the tables are dirty and need a wipe down. And we have to ask for napkins when those wings arrive. We’re pointed toward a roll of toilet paper on an adjacent table, and told, “That’s what we’ve got right now.” They also aren’t prepared to provide us with plates, and have to hunt some down and wash them for us.
Historically, the business had a rough start. They began a few years ago as the Dab Lounge, but closed when the city shut down cannabis clubs. After about a year, they reopened at the Deep Dish Lounge off Airport Road. Then, in early April, they relaunched this new location, just outside Old Colorado City. I’m down for pizza and video games in a chill setting — they’re working on a liquor license and are open until 11 p.m. — but it needs to be cleaner and better prepared.